When Vicky Kaushal corrected Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gave a glimpse of ‘village’ life on social media recently. She shared a few pictures and wrote, “Hey friends. chai peelo.” And guess who corrected Gill’s Punjabi? None other than Vicky Kaushal who dropped a comment, “Chaa*” (correct pronunciation of tea in Punjabi). Vicky had also graced Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill ahead of the release of Govinda Naam Mera.

In the pictures, the actress was seen in a yellow suit paired with dupatta on her head. She was sitting on a manja while sipping tea. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.