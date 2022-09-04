Khushalii Kumar takes inspiration from Zeenat Aman for her song in Dhokha - Round D Corner

Actress Khushalii Kumar is surely the talk of the town, all thanks to her much awaited Bollywood debut in Dhokha - Round D Corner.

The makers of the film recently released a vibrant and peppy track, titled Mere Dil Gaaye Ja Zooby Zooby. The song is a recreation of the iconic Bappi Lahiri song, Zooby Zooby, and it has the perfect retro vibe.

During the song launch event in Mumbai, Khushalii shared that veteran actress Zeenat Aman was her inspiration for the song. Khushalii said, “I love the song Laila O Laila and Zeenat Aman is my all-time favourite.”