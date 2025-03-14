Yianni Tsaptori, celebrity hairstylist, shares expert tips on Holi haircare
Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi, but it’s important to be mindful of the toll these activities can take on your hair’s health. After the celebrations, you may notice your hair feeling drier than usual. The colours used during Holi...
Advertisement
Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi, but it’s important to be mindful of the toll these activities can take on your hair’s health. After the celebrations, you may notice your hair feeling drier than usual. The colours used during Holi can sometimes contain chemicals that may strip your hair of its natural moisture. But don’t worry! With the right pre-and-post-care routine, you can maintain your hair’s health and shine. By incorporating nourishing treatments and using gentle hair care products, you can restore hydration and keep your locks looking radiant long after the festivities.
Shield your strands
- Apply a leave-in oil: Before stepping out, generously apply a leave-in oil to create a protective layer between your hair and the colours. The Keracare Macadamia Oil works wonders by making your hair feel soft and smooth.
- Style your hair smartly: Opt for a bun or a tight braid to minimise tangling and reduce exposure to colours.
- Cover up: A scarf, bandana or hat can act as a protective shield against harsh pigments, reducing direct contact with your hair.
Restore after the festivities
Advertisement
- Rinse with cold water immediately: After the celebrations, rinse your hair as soon as possible using cold water, which helps remove excess colour without draining essential moisture. Use a mild shampoo to prevent further dryness.
- Ditch the heat tools: Avoid blow dryers, straighteners or curling irons right after Holi, as your hair needs time to recover.
- Hydrate with the right shampoo: Choose a shampoo enriched with moisturising ingredients, like the Probio Honey Moisture shampoo, to deeply cleanse and rehydrate your hair. Use it at least three times a week for best results.
- Lock in moisture with a mask: After shampooing, pamper your hair with a nourishing hair mask. A honey-infused mask is an excellent choice as honey has antimicrobial properties that gently cleanse while keeping your scalp and strands hydrated.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement