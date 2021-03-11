Yohani heads back to Sri Lanka

Singer, musician and song writer Yohani recently left for Sri Lanka which is also her hometown. Her song Manike Mage Hithe is now globally recognised and loved.
She had announced a few months ago that she had shifted her base to Mumbai where she had back-to-back Hindi songs lined up. Fans from India and all across the world poured out wishes on her new journey.
But now, her sudden departure from the country left some questions among the audience. We reached out to Yohani to know the reason for her going back to Sri Lanka. She says, “I’m going home for a very short span. The amount of love I have received in India is amazing. Mumbai has become second home. It never made me feel like I was away from family.I have to head back to Sri Lanka to complete a few projects and recordings. I will also be performing a private show there. I’m very excited about it.”
