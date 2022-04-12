Saumya Tandon seeks help for actor Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatment

Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram account and sought help from fans and well-wishers for actor Vibhu Raghave, who is suffering from colon cancer. It also happened to be Vibhu’s birthday. Saumya wished him in her post and wrote, “Happy B’day my dearest loveliest @vibhuzinsta. The brightest smile and most delicate and comforting presence he has had in our lives.” She then informed fans that Vibhu is suffering from cancer that’s in its last stages. Saumya wrote, “Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, aka Vibhu, is suffering from a rare and aggressive type of colon cancer in its last stage, and is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. His positivity and courage is inspiring to me. We all are trying to do the best.”
