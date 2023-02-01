Madhu Kandhari, who has acted in many web series, is now part of the movie 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh'. She talks about her journey

Tell us something about your background
I started my theatre journey in Delhi in 2010 with a musical titled Hello Dolly. It was with an IIT Delhi theatre group — Dramatech. I also did theatre with Pierrots Troupe, Chilsaag Chillies and Behroopiya Entertainers. I have done a variety of plays in Hindi, English, Urdu and Punjabi.
How did you get your first break on screen?
Acting happened with the film Madras Café. Our group was rehearsing for a play in IIT Delhi and a casting team came looking for actors. Though it was a small role, I caught director Shoojit Sircar’s eye.
You have been part of great shows like Delhi Crime 2 and Hush Hush. What is your biggest learning?
I learnt that each director primarily wishes to see the character, an actor only puts life to it. Also, one needs to add value to a project. You need to do your homework, be disciplined and instead of seeking attention, paying attention should be the motto!
Which has been your favourite role in a play?
The most enriching role for me has been in a play by Roald Dahl titled Lamb to the Slaughter, directed by Ravi Raj Sagar. I played Miss Maloney, who had many shades to her. Needless to say, I am still looking forward to what I can call a ‘favourite role’ in Bollywood.
How was your experience working with Rajkumar Santoshi in Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh?
Raj ji is an institution in himself. Just like his films, his vision and ideas are larger-than-life. He puts all his faith in the actor. One needs to be dedicated to work with him as an actor.
How challenging is it to play a character way too older than your real age?
I try to get into the skin of the character. Once I have an understanding from the director, my mind naturally starts thinking about the character’s nuances, taking references from real life, — how it talks, walks, behaves, reacts, and feels.
What is your next project White Gold all about?
White Gold is about the multi-crore underworld business of opium farming. It’s an interesting plot with a very gripping story. I play a primary character, who is a strong part of a family that gets caught in this dark nexus and their fight against it.
Any other upcoming projects?
I have Adheera lined up, which is a story of a single woman’s journey of self-realisation. I am also awaiting the release of my first Punjabi film with Daljit Kalsi. It’s is an emotional love story that cuts across time and age.
