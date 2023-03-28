Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan mourn demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Veteran Malayalam actor and former Member of Parliament Innocent passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday.
After learning about the unfortunate event, several celebrities took to their social media handles and mourned the demise of the late actor. The actor, a cancer survivor, was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was admitted to the hospital on March 3 with respiratory problems.
Saddened with the demise Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter and wrote, “End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent.”
Dulquer Salmaan shared a couple of pictures of himself with the late actor and penned down an emotional note, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all time greats. Beyond that you were all things wonderful. You were all heart.” The actor was last seen in 2022 film Kaduva, has done over 700 films in Malayalam in a career that spanned over five decades.
