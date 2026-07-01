DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / YRF, Posham Pa Pictures join hands for first theatrical film Mupapa, starring Ayushmann Khurrana

YRF, Posham Pa Pictures join hands for first theatrical film Mupapa, starring Ayushmann Khurrana

The project marks the studio's maiden theatrical tie-up with Posham Pa Pictures, with plot and genre still under wraps

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:02 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ayushmann Khurrana File photo
Advertisement

Yash Raj Films has locked a February 19, 2027 release date for its upcoming film Mupapa, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, according to a spokesperson for the studio. The project marks the first theatrical venture jointly undertaken by YRF and Posham Pa Pictures.

Advertisement

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, is producing Mupapa. It is his second film as a producer, following Saiyaara, which went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian box office history. Industry watchers have linked the venture to a broader shift at YRF, where Aditya Chopra has reportedly been shaping a fresh production framework with Widhani at the helm.

Advertisement

Sameer Saxena, recognised as one of India's prominent television and film showrunners, is directing Mupapa. The studio has billed it as a genre-bending project intended to bring audiences something visually distinct in theatres. No further details on the storyline or supporting cast have been made public so far.

Advertisement

Mupapa is described as a genre-bending theatrical film aiming to deliver a new visual experience for audiences. Khurrana, known for taking on unconventional projects, is set to headline the film.

Before Mupapa, Khurrana featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, released on May 15, 2026, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 original, the film also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Advertisement

Posham Pa Pictures counts Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani among its partners. The group has been credited, individually and jointly, with work on well-received titles such as Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts