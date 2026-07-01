YRF, Posham Pa Pictures join hands for first theatrical film Mupapa, starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Yash Raj Films has locked a February 19, 2027 release date for its upcoming film Mupapa, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, according to a spokesperson for the studio. The project marks the first theatrical venture jointly undertaken by YRF and Posham Pa Pictures.

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Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, is producing Mupapa. It is his second film as a producer, following Saiyaara, which went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian box office history. Industry watchers have linked the venture to a broader shift at YRF, where Aditya Chopra has reportedly been shaping a fresh production framework with Widhani at the helm.

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Sameer Saxena, recognised as one of India's prominent television and film showrunners, is directing Mupapa. The studio has billed it as a genre-bending project intended to bring audiences something visually distinct in theatres. No further details on the storyline or supporting cast have been made public so far.

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Mupapa is described as a genre-bending theatrical film aiming to deliver a new visual experience for audiences. Khurrana, known for taking on unconventional projects, is set to headline the film.

Before Mupapa, Khurrana featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, released on May 15, 2026, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 original, the film also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

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Posham Pa Pictures counts Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani among its partners. The group has been credited, individually and jointly, with work on well-received titles such as Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.