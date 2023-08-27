Yukti joins Keh Doon Tumhein cast

ANI

Maddam Sir-fame actress Yukti Kapoor opened up about joining the new show, Keh Doon Tumhein, and shared her excitement on being part of it.

Yukti, who will be seen in a thriller show for the first time, said, “I am elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is the first time that I will be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation.”

Set in Panchgani, Keh Doon Tumhein is a murder mystery and love story, starring Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant.

Kapoor made her acting debut as Guddi in 2010 with Nanhi Si Kali Meri Laadli. Following that, in 2013, she played Tanu Chauhan in Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Bittoo in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Mayura Dunavati in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She is also known for portraying Urmila in Siya Ke Ram, Ragini Singh in Agniphera and Karishma Singh in Maddam Sir. Keh Doon Tumhein is set to start on September 4 on Star Plus.