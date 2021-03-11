Yuvika Grewal’s Short Stories from Punjabbrings out the flavor of rural Punjab

Tribune News Service

The land of bountiful harvest, a myriad culture and a benevolent heart, Punjab entails an array of substantial stories that are worth telling! And the same translates in writer and storyteller Yuvika Grewal’s latest literary endeavour, titled Short Stories from Punjab, which was released at Chandigarh Press Club.

“This book comprises twelve intricately woven tales that are set against the incredible milieu of rural Punjab. The collection evokes pathos, which moves the reader to examine the sensitivities and vulnerabilities of the characters,” said Grewal.

“While keeping pain and agony as the recurring motif, I have made a modest attempt to empathise with the susceptible side of humans. Together, the varied themes in this book expose the subtle and major flaws of the social arrangement and the societal setup,” she added. Crafted with part imagination, these stories are sure to teleport the reader to a languid and slow-paced world, away from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.