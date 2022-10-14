Zakir Khan is back with second season of 'Farzi Mushaira'

Amazon miniTV is back to create a mehfil with farzi shayari, which offers a comic twist to traditional shayari. The streaming service has announced season two of Zakir Khan’s Farzi Mushaira. The much-loved comedy series brings back Zakir Khan along with Nishant Tanwar, Kumar Varun, Gopal Dutt and Hussain Dalal. In Season 2, a new and interesting line-up of special celebrity guests, including Tanmay Bhat, Vijay Varma, Richa Chadha, Kritika Kamra, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap and others, will be seen.
In each episode, five heart-broken farzi shayars will pour their hearts out in poems. Zakir Khan says, “Shayari holds a very special place in my heart. Season 1 was received well and with Season 2 we will create more shayars across India.”
