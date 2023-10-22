Zayn Khan, who was seen in Made in Heaven, will be in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Stand Up. She talks about her journey...

Did you always want to be an actor?

Not really. In fact, I wanted to be a writer, director, and producer and had no interest whatsoever in acting. I was very clear about my decision to remain behind the camera. I wanted to come to Mumbai and learn to write, direct and make films. But when I was in college, my seniors convinced me to act in a play and I’m really thankful that they did. I found my calling. Even though life took me in a different direction from what I had intended, somehow, I have found my way. This does not, however, take away from my passion for filmmaking.

Did you get any advice from your father Mansoor Khan before embarking on this journey?

Yes, he told me that the passion for good work takes precedence over everything else. He also said that the choice to be an actor should be guided not by the desire for fame or success but by the love for the craft. Fame, he warned me, is very fickle and can destroy you.

Did you feel nervous before making your theatrical debut?

I had done theatre before but this was my first professional play in Mumbai. This was also my first time working with Akarsh and I wanted to honour the confidence he had shown in me. So, naturally I was nervous beyond words! I remember trembling with fear throughout the performance and was worried that the audience would notice just how terrified I was. My legs were shaking during the entire duration of the play.

What drew you to the character you portray in the play?

I’m really very lucky that Akarsh gave me such a layered and interesting character to perform in our first play together. I’m really grateful to him for being so generous with me. Initially, though, I found the rehearsals really tough because my character Maya was exactly as mysterious as her name. She was not what she seemed to be and that ambiguity really terrified me because I have a very black-and-white approach towards life. But gradually, this character helped me to see the intermediate shades of grey. I learnt to appreciate just how complex human character can be. It was, I would say, a very big learning curve for me.

What was it like working with director Akarsh Khurana?

It was a very interesting experience. It was, as I mentioned, the first time that we were working together and he really trusted me both with the character and the performance. As an actor, he really let me find my own way and allowed me to add nuances to Maya. As my confidence grew, so did Maya. Throughout the rehearsals and the successive stage performances, the character kept growing and acquired a very distinct personality and energy.

Do you think theatre has broadened your horizons as an actor?

For sure. I have done theatre for 12 years now, played diverse characters and every director I have worked with has given me a new insight into the craft of acting. I have etched characters who are either very similar to me or very different from me but from each, I have learnt to expand my skills. Each experience has enriched me and taught me something new. For instance, while playing a Bengali character, I had to speak a little bit of Bengali, adopt a certain mannerism and embrace a culture I was not fully familiar with. The fact that you get to perform a play multiple times also gives you a lot of space to experiment and to really grow as an actor.

