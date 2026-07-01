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Home / Lifestyle / Zayn Malik rocks Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna look at Mexico tour stop

Zayn Malik rocks Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna look at Mexico tour stop

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:52 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Zayn Malik in Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna ensemble
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Zayn Malik wore Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna for his latest album 'Konnakol' tour stop in Mexico. This marks another appearance by the global artist in the designer duo's creations, further reinforcing the brand's growing international presence and visibility among global talent.

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Speaking about the look, Rahul shared: "The Vice jacket felt particularly right for Zayn because his style has always balanced sharpness with ease. There’s a certain masculinity to the way he dresses; understated, textural, and never overworked, which aligns naturally with our design language. We've dressed Zayn before, and what continues to make him relevant is his ability to bring together refinement and rebellion. Whether he's on stage or off-duty, there's an authenticity to his style that makes every piece he wears feel effortless."

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