Zee Café offers high-octane drama with 'Carter'

Zee Café caters to the dynamic audience of today’s times, as they bring the best content from the world of entertainment. The channel will now air the 2018 Canadian drama series Carter. The first season of the series stars Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun. The show was launched on December 7 and will air on all weekdays at 8 pm.

Created by Garry Campbell, Carter is filled with dramatic twists and turns as a Hollywood star, Harley Carter, faces public meltdown and is forced to retreat to his small Ontario hometown to reconnect with his roots. Now that he’s back, Harley wants to prove that he is more than a pretty face. But residents can’t seem to see past his TV character and, thus, no one takes him seriously. Harley taps into his acting experience to become an actual detective to solve real crimes, including the mystery of Harley’s mother’s disappearance years ago.