Zee Café to broadcast Magnum P.I. Season 3

Zee Café has introduced a new segment, Action-Packed Café, this year. It’s a treat for all the lovers of intense action dramas. After showcasing FBI Season 3 and SEAL Team S4, the channel will now broadcast Magnum P.I. Season 3. The show will replace SEAL Team, thus ensuring that all action enthusiasts can get their daily dose of thrilling entertainment. The show will premiere on the channel on February 3 at 10 pm.
Magnum P.I. revolves around Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL, who is now a private investigator and lives in Hawaii, on an estate of multi-millionaire author Robin Masters, run by Juliett Higgins, a former MI6 agent. An enthusiast as he is, he has an uncanny knack of getting involved in cases involving major crimes and is aided by his friends, Rick and TC.
