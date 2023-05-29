Zee Café to release Korean drama Angel's Last Mission: Love Only

This week, Zee Cafe is set to stream a Korean drama, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, starting May 29 at 7 pm. The best part is that viewers can now watch the drama in Hindi!

The series is about Lee Yeon-seo (Shin Hye-sun), who is a successful ballerina and can say anything that she wants with her family’s Fantasia Ballet Company. But an accident while acting on stage leaves her blind. She is bitter and abusive towards her staff, including her loyal secretary and butler, her family, and everyone else. Dan (Kim Myung-soo) is a carefree angel, who is always getting into trouble. In order to return to heaven, he is given the seemingly impossible mission of finding true love for Yeon-Seo, but ends up falling for her himself.