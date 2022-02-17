Zee Theatre’s Stand Up gives a sneak peek into the lives of stand-up comedians

Zee Theatre’s new offering, Stand Up, dwells upon the secret struggles of budding comics. The play, which will air throughout this month, revolves around five budding comics who meet their mentor to prepare for an open-mic event. This opportunity could get them a real push and change their lives. All they have to do is be at their funniest. But humour is serious business.
Director, writer and actor Akarsh Khurana explains how he came up with the idea of the teleplay, “We used to perform plays at The Comedy Store (which later became the Canvas Laugh Club), and these would be followed by stand-up events. On many occasions, we shared the backstage area with some comics and I got to know a few of them. I began to realise that their lives off-stage were truly fascinating. They constantly needed to come up with new material and everyone had a unique creative process.”
