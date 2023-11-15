Zee5 announces digital premiere of Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Kannada blockbuster, Ghost

Zee5 announced the digital premiere of the recently released Kannada movie, Ghost. After creating a resounding impact in theatres last month, Ghost has garnered praise from both audiences and critics for its dynamic storyline and powerhouse performances.

The highest grosser of the year in Kannada, it revolves around an exciting chase between a cunning criminal and a determined police officer. It has spared no efforts in entertaining viewers with its non-linear screenplay, breathtaking elevation scenes, and top-notch action sequences that showcase the renowned actor Shiva Rajkumar in a compelling new light. The highly acclaimed movie that collected over Rs 30 crore in the box office is now set to have its digital premiere on November 17 on Zee5.

Shiva, who is seen in the role of Ghost, said, “Since the movie’s release, I’ve experienced a whirlwind of emotions within me. Initially, I was anxious about how my performance would be perceived by the audience, but I am elated to see the kind of reviews the film has received. Ghost has a unique narrative with a fresh perspective to the thrilling tale. My character in Ghost embodies multiple shades, each serving a different purpose. While the term ‘ghost’ often evokes fear, the film presents a nuanced play on the concepts of good, bad, and the complexities in between. I am excited that it is now available to even wider audience on Zee5.”