ZEE5 announces original film ‘Chhatriwali’

ZEE5 announced its upcoming original film, Chhatriwali, on World AIDS Day (December 1). Slated to go live on the platform early next year, the direct-to-digital movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. A slice of life film set in Haryana, Rakul Preet Singh plays a quality control head in a condom factory. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity, while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining.