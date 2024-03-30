ZEE5 announces the sequel of Silence

Get ready to be on the edge of your seat once again as ZEE5 announces the eagerly awaited sequel of Silence. Starring the incomparable Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, this pulse-pounding sequel is back after three years with another adrenaline-fueled mystery. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie is helmed by the talented Aban Bharucha Deohans. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will introduce the audience to a new story that will get them hooked yet again. The movie also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

In this gripping sequel, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma, along with Inspector Sanjana, played by Prachi Desai. In the first season, ACP Avinash, along with his team, solves the enigmatic murder of a woman. As the suspense mounts, viewers are taken on a riveting journey culminating in a startling revelation. Now, with Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, audiences can expect another intriguing storyline.

Says Manoj, “ACP Avinash Verma is back! He is here to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season 1 was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again.”