ZEE5 announces the world digital premiere of Lakadbaggha

ZEE5 recently announced the world digital premiere of Lakadbaggha on June 30. Produced by First Ray Films, the first part of this ‘animal-lover’ vigilante universe is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars credible and popular names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman, and Paresh Pahuja, among others.

Set in Kolkata, the film follows Arjun (Anshuman Jha), a loner who teaches martial arts to children during the day and turns into a saviour of the street dogs during the night. During his hunt for a lost dog, he comes across an endangered species of Indian striped hyena (Lakadbaggha) and learns about an illegal animal trade operation in Kolkata. Will he be able to reunite with his dog while also helping other animals, or will he be chased down by crime branch officer Akshara (Riddhi Dogra), who is tasked with the responsibility to find the hooded vigilante whose identity remains mysterious.

Director Victor Mukherjee said, “You often read about cruelty against animals, but no one is doing anything about it. So, we wanted to create a commercial film for our voiceless friends and dedicate it to them.”

Actor Anshuman Jha said, “Animals and action are two of my biggest passions. This film is a culmination of both. It’s high time we treat animal insensitivity as a crime and take action against it. It is disheartening that animal cruelty laws aren’t taken very seriously. People often harass or torture animals for trading purposes or for entertainment and get away with it. Such people deserve harsh punishment, and Lakadbaggha acts like an eye-opener.”

Ridhi Dogra said, “Lakadbaggha is my debut feature film, and I could not have asked for a better subject. It’s a unique vigilante story that has not been explored before on-screen. Another thing that I loved about this film is that it comes with a social message with regards to animal cruelty, and since I am an animal lover, it really struck a chord with me.”