ZEE5 commissions the second season of BBC drama, The Broken News

ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India is back with the second season of the successful and critically acclaimed series, The Broken News.

Helmed by award-winning director Vinay Waikul, Season 2 is written by Sambit Mishra. The upcoming season marks the homecoming of characters that struck a chord with the viewers, played by Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.