‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ gives a peek into your favourite celebrities’ life

ZEE5 has announced its new weekly series titled ZEE5 TV Uncut. The show boasts of a great a line-up of celebrities, such as Krishna Kaul, Shagun Pandey, Ashi Singh, among others. The audience will witness a new set of episodes every weekend. The first actor to grace the show will be Krishna Kaul. The next in line to entice you will be Shagun Pandey. Talking about the show, Shagun Pandey shares, “I think as a fan, it’s one’s wish to know more about their favourite celebrity’s life. It would be the same for me had I been in their place. And after all, this is the way the audience connects and understands you. This series gives you exactly that - the reality.”

Krishna adds, “I personally like the concept of this series. As an actor the most precious moment is when the audience recognises you in the crowd and says that they are your biggest fan. If you receive this kind of praise, then it all feels worth it!”