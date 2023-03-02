Zeeshan Khan suffers from food poisoning

Actor Zeeshan Khan suffered stomachache on the sets of his new TV show and the makers took the actor to nearby hospital in Gujarat. Zeeshan was shooting in Rajpipla, Gujarat, for another upcoming fantasy series, Baagin.

A source said, “While shooting for Baagin, Zeeshan started feeling uneasy and complained of stomachache. He was later rushed to the hospital as it became severe. The doctors ran some regular tests and confirmed that it was food poisoning. However, the doctors have confirmed that he is stable now. In fact, Zeeshan has resumed work.”

Zeeshan will soon be making his Bollywood debut.