Zendaya thanks her fans and friends on her birthday

American actor and singer Zendaya uploaded an old snapshot of herself on Instagram to mark her birthday. She captioned the picture with, “Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support mean everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27.” Celebrity friends congratulated her in the post’s comments’ section.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...