Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet arrive at CinemaCon to unveil Dune: Part Two trailer

ANI

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet arrived at CinemaCon 2023 to unveil the official trailer of the sci-fi adventure film Dune: Part Two.

According to reports, Dune may have been hampered by a theatrical day-and-date release on HBO Max owing to Covid, but the sequel of the 2021 Denis Villeneuve film is expected to be set for an exclusive big-screen release. Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux are among the impressive cast members for Villeneuve directorial Dune: Part Two. The screenplay was written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” Zendaya talked about her character Chani, one of the Fremen people. “I only got a small time to find out who she was (in Part One)...These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people.” Dune: Part Two is set to hit the theatres on November 17.