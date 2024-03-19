Zendaya, Tom Holland cosy up at Indian Wells

Zendaya and Tom Holland visibly squashed rumours that they had split after they turned up “all loved up” for the BNP Paribas Open women’s final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
The rumours snowballed into a speculative tsunami in January after Zendaya had unfollowed Hollander on Instagram. It later turned out that Zendaya had done so with all the people she had been following.
Adding to the concern of fans was the fact that Zendaya and Hollander haven’t been photographed together since October 25, when they were snapped grocery shopping in Los Angeles.
The Emmy-winning actress, who plays a tennis coach in the upcoming film, Challengers, appeared in a tennis skirt and matching crop top at the tennis final.
Seated in the stands, a polo-clad Tom cosied up to his girlfriend, and they shared a laugh. Later, Zendaya congratulated the winner of the match, Iga Swiatek, who defeated Maria Sakkari as they posed together near the tennis court. —IANS
