Zinda Banda, Jawan's first song, released

Composed and sung by Anirudh, Zinda Banda, first song from the film Jawan has been released. With lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Zinda Banda also showcases the talent of Anirudh, who not only composed the entire album for Jawan but also lent his voice to this track.

Anirudh says, “Zinda Banda holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan, who is synonymous with featuring iconic songs of our generation. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, and witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and creatively fulfilling journey to create the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of Jawan, as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released on September 7.