Zing to air fan-favourite K-drama ‘Heirs’

In response to the ever-growing popularity of Korean dramas across the country, India’s favourite youth entertainment channel Zing has been offering the best of K-dramas in its highly popular Hallyu time slot. To take the excitement of its Indian Gen-Z viewers to a whole new level, the channel gears up to air the critically acclaimed show, Heirs, in the Hallyu time slot from November 21 on weekdays from 6 to 7 pm.

Boasting of a stellar cast, including Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, and Kim Woo-bin, Heirs has been written by Kim Eun-sook.

Set in a high school, Heirs revolves around the lives of uber-rich high school-goers, torn between the choice of making it big on their own or taking their family empires ahead. This series is especially adored for its realistic portrayal of characters, the dilemmas they face, and the endearing bonds. It stars Lee Min-ho, the most followed South Korean actor on social media, as Kim Tan, along with Park Shin-hye and Kim Woo-bin in the lead roles.