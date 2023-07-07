Zoya Akhtar unveils Made in Heaven 2 poster

ANI

Director and producer Zoya Akhtar, on Thursday, unveiled the first poster of the second season of the show, Made In Heaven.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared the show’s first poster and captioned it, “The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!”

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Made In Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair were directors for the first season’s nine episodes.