 Akhilesh questions credibility of exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win maximum seats in UP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Akhilesh questions credibility of exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win maximum seats in UP

Akhilesh questions credibility of exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win maximum seats in UP

SP chief alleges that many agencies that conducted exit polls used to do work of booth management for BJP

Akhilesh questions credibility of exit polls, says INDIA bloc will win maximum seats in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in Lucknow on June 3, 2024. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, June 3

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the veracity of exit polls on Monday and claimed the agencies conducting them were only trying to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

At a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the INDIA bloc’s victory will be a victory for the country and its people.

“Our exit poll says that the INDIA bloc is winning the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh. I have got an internal survey done that also shows good numbers for us,” he said.

“We and you (media) were among the people to strengthen democracy. We have seen they (BJP) did not have people (in their rallies), their tents were empty...nothing was seen in their favour,” Yadav said.

Questioning the exit polls, the SP chief alleged that many agencies that conducted the exit polls used to do work of booth management for the BJP.

“They (exit polls agencies) are making a ‘mahaul’ (conducive atmosphere) in the BJP’s favour,” he said.

“They (BJP) want to threaten the opposition. This has been their politics since the beginning... But this time, people are ready. Our youths and all sections of society are ready to protect the votes cast by them,” Yadav said.

On the Election Commission revising polling percentages days after voting, Yadav said, “The Election Commission should reply to this. I hope EC will follow all the rules.”

Urging the poll watchdog to make adequate security arrangements for agents of opposition parties, the SP chief claimed that when the BJP appears weak, it will try to threaten the agents as the administration is with the party.

“It might happen that they will slow counting or cut the power at night,” he alleged.

“The elections are over. The exit polls are showing many things. The BJP is responsible for many things. They disturbed peace and brotherhood. They conspired to end the reservation. They increased crime against women. They made a record of wrong behaviour. They triggered inflation and unemployment. The poor become poorer,” he added.

Yadav also blamed the BJP for paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh and also referred to atrocities on women in Hathras and Manipur. He alleging that historic corruption was done in the name of electoral bonds.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Yadav said, “Businesses were ruined by demonetisation. Small shopkeepers were made victims of recession by corrupt GST. BJP wanted to usurp farmers’ land and to bring black laws for farmers. It did not give remunerative prices for crops and pushed the country into unemployment.”

“Loans worth billions of rupees of the rich were waived but farmers had to commit suicide due to loans. Savings of the middle class were rendered useless by reducing interest rates and other charges.

“The BJP government brought a deadly vaccine without testing. This will have a direct impact on the health of the public and will also affect the health of the coming generations,” Yadav added.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Lucknow


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

2
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

3
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

4
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

5
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

6
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

7
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

8
World

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

9
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

10
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha election: Election Commission

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

The 3 Independent MLAs had voted in favour of BJP in Rajya S...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Merit not limited to qualifications, high marks; includes professional conduct, performance and integrity: Supreme Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu