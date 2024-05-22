Lok Sabha election 2024: Will scrap Agniveer scheme, waive farmers' loans, says Rahul Gandhi at Charkhi Dadri rally

Sunit Dhawan
Charkhi Dadri, May 22
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stated that the loans of the farmers would be waived and a law to ensure the provision of MSP made after the formation of a government of the INDIA bloc at the Centre.
Addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, the Congress leader said they would throw the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin and restore regular service in the Armed Forces.
Rahul received a big applause on his announcements from the participants who thronged the rally despite the sweltering heat.
Resorting to media bashing from the stage, Rahul remarked that the owners of media organisations were friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaires.
The Congress leader quipped that Modi was the king of the nation, while he was people's son and brother.
Rahul said this when a participant in the rally raised the slogan 'Desh ka raja kaisa ho - Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho' during his speech.
Infighting in the Congress came to the fore as an altercation broke out between Congress candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency Rao Dan Singh and the party's Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on the stage.
