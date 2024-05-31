 ‘Congress has conceded defeat’: Nadda after Congress says it won’t participate in exit poll debates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • ‘Congress has conceded defeat’: Nadda after Congress says it won’t participate in exit poll debates

‘Congress has conceded defeat’: Nadda after Congress says it won’t participate in exit poll debates

Grand Old Party behaving like a child whose toy has been taken away, says BJP chief

‘Congress has conceded defeat’: Nadda after Congress says it won’t participate in exit poll debates

Photo for representational purpose only. File



New Delhi, May 31

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said the Congress party’s decision to not participate in exit polls, on the eve of Phase-7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

“It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them,” said Nadda.

“Now by deciding to boycott the exit poll exercise, they are bringing in question exercise carried out by several professional agencies, who have worked with thousands of associates to bring what people may have voted for. Is it the Congress’s arguments that there is a big conspiracy, which includes millions of voters, and all of it is aimed at ridiculing the Congress for the next few days, when the actual result comes out on 4th of June?” asked Nadda.

He said it doesn’t behove India’s Grand Old Party to behave like a child, whose toy has been taken away and “one expects certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition.”

Nadda added that what was more disconcerting is Congress’s antipathy towards the largest democratic process in the world, which saw participation of over 960 million aspirations. 

“While Indians were electing their leader, who would lead them in the new world order, improve their lives, bring opportunities and prosperity, Congress was working assiduously to undermine the very institutional process, on which rests our robust democracy’s foundations. Instead of focusing on winning the election, Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, making outrageous demands, in order to mutilate our well established electoral process. The Congress has no complaints about either the EVMs or the electoral process, when it wins. Himachal and Telangana are recent examples. But whines endlessly when it expects a rout. Not just the Congress but its extended ecosystem, who are inimical India’s interest, too comes together to create cacophony and makes all attempts to undermine people’s faith in our institutions and process. They stop at nothing,” BJP chief said.

Nadda said the Congress targets the Supreme Court, Judges who do not deliver orders to their liking, journalists, who refuse to be their cheerleaders, Election Commission of India and raises questions on integrity of data and process.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

8
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

9
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...

Heatwave claims 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha over past 24 hours

25 poll personnel among 40 dead as intense heatwave grips large swathes of India

More than 1,300 people hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,...

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

7 states and UT going to polls include Punjab, Himachal Prad...

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

‘Concern over bird flu rising since March 2024 when several ...

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in police custody till June 6

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal 'assault' case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’