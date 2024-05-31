‘Congress has conceded defeat’: Nadda after Congress says it won’t participate in exit poll debates

New Delhi, May 31

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said the Congress party’s decision to not participate in exit polls, on the eve of Phase-7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them,” said Nadda.

“Now by deciding to boycott the exit poll exercise, they are bringing in question exercise carried out by several professional agencies, who have worked with thousands of associates to bring what people may have voted for. Is it the Congress’s arguments that there is a big conspiracy, which includes millions of voters, and all of it is aimed at ridiculing the Congress for the next few days, when the actual result comes out on 4th of June?” asked Nadda.

He said it doesn’t behove India’s Grand Old Party to behave like a child, whose toy has been taken away and “one expects certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition.”

Nadda added that what was more disconcerting is Congress’s antipathy towards the largest democratic process in the world, which saw participation of over 960 million aspirations.

“While Indians were electing their leader, who would lead them in the new world order, improve their lives, bring opportunities and prosperity, Congress was working assiduously to undermine the very institutional process, on which rests our robust democracy’s foundations. Instead of focusing on winning the election, Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, making outrageous demands, in order to mutilate our well established electoral process. The Congress has no complaints about either the EVMs or the electoral process, when it wins. Himachal and Telangana are recent examples. But whines endlessly when it expects a rout. Not just the Congress but its extended ecosystem, who are inimical India’s interest, too comes together to create cacophony and makes all attempts to undermine people’s faith in our institutions and process. They stop at nothing,” BJP chief said.

Nadda said the Congress targets the Supreme Court, Judges who do not deliver orders to their liking, journalists, who refuse to be their cheerleaders, Election Commission of India and raises questions on integrity of data and process.

