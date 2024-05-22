Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bats for ‘one nation, one election’ in Karnal rally

Karnal, May 22
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh batted for ‘one nation, one election’ and said that the BJP has initiated steps in this field and it will implement it.
While addressing a gathering at Gharaunda grain market, he accused the AAP and Congress of betraying Anna Hazare and Mahatma Gandhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would not form a party, but he did. Leaders of both the parties are involved in corruption. “Our government has taken steps to eradicate corruption and give powers to the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. Previously, these agencies were not permitted to use their power,” he said, adding that Kejriwal would go to jail.
The Defence Minister praised the former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for good governance and assured people that they would choose Khattar rather than an MP.
