EC show-cause notice to BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay for ‘improper, undignified’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, May 17
The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his “improper, injudicious and undignified” remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.
The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.
The EC in its notice noted that Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste” and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.
The EC has sought a response by 5 PM of May 20.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail
AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge
Delhi Police have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over t...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy
While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...