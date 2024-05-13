Former Indian Air Force chief votes in Pune, finds wife's name missing from list

Pune, May 13
Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik (retd) on Monday expressed surprise over the name of his wife Madhubala having been deleted from the voter list.
ACM Naik, 75, along with his wife and son Vineet, 43, went to exercise their franchise at polling booth 26 at Sapling School, Baner Road, in Pune on Monday morning as soon as voting began.
“While my son and I were able to vote, my 72-year-old wife's name was found deleted from the voter list. When we brought this to the attention of the official there, he said he could do nothing,” ACM Naik told PTI.
“We are disappointed. Several such deletions were noticed in the list. It must be found out as to why such deletions are happening,” he said.
“We had the necessary slips given by the local corporator with us when we reached the polling centre. But it was of no use as my wife's name was not there in the list,” the former IAF chief said.
