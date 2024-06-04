 Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s political drought ends in Kerala as Suresh Gopi wins by impressive margin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s political drought ends in Kerala as Suresh Gopi wins by impressive margin

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s political drought ends in Kerala as Suresh Gopi wins by impressive margin

Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar by 74,686 votes

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s political drought ends in Kerala as Suresh Gopi wins by impressive margin

BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi during the counting of votes, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on June 4, 2024. PTI



PTI

Thrissur (Kerala), June 4

Ending its over-seven-decades-long political drought in Kerala, the BJP on Tuesday finally opened its account in the state through actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, who cemented his historic victory with a massive lead of over 74,686 votes in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment.

Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight.

While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes, according to the EC figures.

Congress’s senior leader and MP K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes, it said.

The result came as a rude shock for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, which even till the last minute rubbished the various exit polls that predicted a Gopi victory and the chances of the lotus blooming in the state.

The political rivals asserted that the fight would be between their candidates V S Sunilkumar (CPI) and K Muraleedharan (Congress).

The counting of postal votes even gave the impression that their calculations might go right, as Sunilkumar initially enjoyed an upper hand.

But Gopi came into the picture in the subsequent rounds, increased his lead consistently, and then there was no looking back.

With a strong lead and impressive victory, Suresh Gopi has proved wrong the long-held belief of the traditional fronts that Kerala would remain elusive for the saffron party as always.

The national award-winning actor had earlier tried his luck in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 assembly election from the same central Kerala constituency, but the voters had given him the thumbs down then.

However, Gopi, who was reluctant to backtrack from politics, consistently concentrated in Thrissur and spent the lion’s share of his funds as Rajya Sabha MP here in these years, eying the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A staunch loyalist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gopi had to face not only the criticism of political rivals but also harsh and sarcastic trolls throughout his political journey so far.

His mass dialogue “Thrissur njaningedukkuva (I am taking Thrissur)”, made during the time of the previous election, was widely discussed in political circles of the state but was largely used by opponents to mock him after the drubbing he received in 2021.

A recent harassment case filed by a woman journalist was also a challenge in his political career.

The actor and his family’s offering of a golden crown to a cathedral in the constituency also triggered a row.

However, the BJP national leadership, especially PM Modi, backed Gopi to the hilt and gave him a party ticket to contest from Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala, yet again.

Modi attended the marriage ceremony of Gopi’s elder daughter at the famed Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple here in January this year, giving a clear indication that they had complete faith that he could be their key to step foot into Kerala.

Thrissur’s total voters are a little over 14.83 lakh. According to the latest updates, 10,81,125 votes were polled.

Thrissur, a sitting constituency of the Congress party, has a considerable presence of the minority Christian community along with the majority Hindus.

While talking to reporters from his home in Thiruvananthapuram, Gopi expressed gratitude to the people of Thrissur and the gods for his historic victory.

He said he had to undergo several “struggles” and “swam against the flow” to achieve the victory.

Calling the people of the constituency as ‘praja daivangal’ (subjects who are gods), he described Modi as his “political god.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kerala #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress makes comeback in Punjab, wins 7 seats; AAP gets 3, SAD 1

2
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA poised for majority, opposition INDIA bloc makes big gains

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Lok Sabha election result 2024: Congress' Manish Tewari defeats BJP's Sanjay Tandon by 2,504 votes

4
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats

5
Himachal

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP clean sweeps Himachal Pradesh; Kangana wins Mandi, Anurag Hamirpur, Kashyap Shimla, Bhardwaj Kangra

6
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

7
J & K

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins 2 seats; Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat

8
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

9
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

10
India

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi, talks to Amit Shah, sets off speculation

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA poised for majority, opposition INDIA bloc makes big gains

Leading: NDA 291; INDIA 234; Others 18

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat: PM Modi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

Leads fall massively short of PM’s own 370-seat target for B...

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

‘INDIA bloc to take call on Wednesday on approaching former ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

Saffron party is expected to win about 240 seats in 543-memb...

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress makes comeback in Punjab, wins 7 seats; AAP gets 3, SAD 1

Amritpal Singh, Sarabjeet Khalsa win from Khadoor Sahib and ...


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha election result 2024: Congress' Manish Tewari defeats BJP's Sanjay Tandon by 2,504 votes

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

In region with strong martial tradition, Agniveer scheme had impact in electoral battle

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today