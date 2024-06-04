 Lok Sabha election 2024: 'We are in NDA, will remain in NDA', says JD(U) leader K C Tyagi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Lok Sabha election 2024: 'We are in NDA, will remain in NDA', says JD(U) leader K C Tyagi

Lok Sabha election 2024: 'We are in NDA, will remain in NDA', says JD(U) leader K C Tyagi

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) was earlier part of INDIA bloc

Lok Sabha election 2024: 'We are in NDA, will remain in NDA', says JD(U) leader K C Tyagi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 4

Amid speculations over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)’s next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the NDA and “we will be in the NDA”.

“It is our final decision,” Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about suggestions that the JD(U) may go back to the INDIA bloc.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party but will fall short of majority on its own. It’d need the support of its NDA allies to form a government.

There were suggestions in certain quarters that JD(U) might go back to the INDIA bloc which has registered an improved performance.

But Tyagi said there should an end to any such rumours.

“It is our final decision. We are in the NDA and we will be in the NDA),” Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about the speculation.

Kumar’s JD(U) was earlier part of the INDIA bloc—a coalition of Opposition parties—formed to take on the BJP-led NDA before the 2024 elections. In the past, he has switched sides many times, and a few months before the polls, he had left the INDIA bloc to join the NDA.

The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar sending 80 and 40 MPs, respectively.

Polls were held for 542 seats with Surat seat being won uncontested by the BJP earlier.

On its prospects in Bihar, Tyagi said the counting is underway and JD(U) is “maintaining lead on 13 seats of 16 seats (it contested in Bihar)”.

On the overall trends, he said, “The verdict of the people is paramount. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, for the third time the NDA government will be formed”.

“We respect the decisions of the people (‘Janata ke sabhi faislon ka hum aadar aur satkar karte hain’)”.

On the national level, the NDA led by Narendra Modi has been “successful” in getting a mandate and “we welcome it”, he said.

Asked about the counting trends emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi said, “The SP’s social engineering in UP, booth chemistry, changed this time. This is result of that”.

The JD(U) leader said it is the only party in Bihar that works for social justice, poor people, and advocates secularism.

Nitish Kumar is a leader who follows the ideals and principles of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, he added.

“Today we are no. 2 party in the NDA. We are at no. 2,” Tyagi asserted and said that if the prime minister “wants and sends an invitation, our leader Nitish Kumar will positively responds”.

He said the JD(U) earlier had also been part of the Union cabinet.

When asked whether BJP’s performance has been below expectations, Tyagi said “if it was not the charisma (of Narendra Modi)”, how would BJP have got these many seats otherwise.

“But, the BJP, and we all should sit and discuss,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Nitish Kumar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP fails to open its account; Congress wins 6 seats, AAP 1

2
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA takes the lead as opposition INDIA bloc makes big gains

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari leading by over 2,500 votes

4
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Gurjar wins Faridabad; Congress leads in 5 seats, BJP in 4

5
Himachal

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur win; party leads in Shimla, Kangra seats

6
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

7
Delhi

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 7 seats; Manoj Tiwari ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar

8
J & K

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Former CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concede defeat

9
Himachal

2 UP women drown in Beas in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA takes the lead as opposition INDIA bloc makes big gains

Leading: NDA 291; INDIA 233; Others 19

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

‘INDIA bloc to take call on Wednesday on approaching former ...

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP fails to open its account; Congress wins 6 seats, AAP 1

Congress' Charanjit Channi wins from Jalandhar, Dharamvira G...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Gurjar wins Faridabad; Congress leads in 5 seats, BJP in 4

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar earns unassailable lead of 2,0...

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur win; party leads in Shimla, Kangra seats


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari leading by over 2,500 votes

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 7 seats; Manoj Tiwari ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today