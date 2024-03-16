Lok Sabha election: BJP launches new poll campaign with a song

New Delhi, March 16
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP has launched a new campaign: a song on the theme 'Main Modi ka Parivar Hun'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared this song on his X account and has captioned it: "Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar."
This comes the very day the Election Commission will announce the dates for the upcoming general elections.
The three minutes 13 seconds long video features Prime Minister Modi interacting with several people who appear to be beneficiaries of various welfare schemes announced by the Central government. The song also shows people from all sections of society connecting with the Prime Minister through these schemes and how the nation has progressed under his leadership over the past decade.
The lyrics of the song go: "He lives in the house of my heart, always cares about me…He understands my pain and suffering, remains involved in my happiness…He is not standing alone here, I am his world…I am Modi's family."
The campaign song depicts the faith people have in Prime Minister Modi and BJP's poll mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.
The slogan 'Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar' was coined by the Prime Minister in response to a personal remark made by an opposition leader.
