PM Modi wins Varanasi seat for 3rd consecutive term, victory margin lowest

Lucknow, June 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai.
The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.
In 2019, Modi’s victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP’s Shalini Yadav that time while Congress’ Ajay Rai was the runner-up.
In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal.
This time, the BJP leaders were claiming that PM Modi’s victory margin will create a record.
