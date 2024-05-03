Rae Bareli and Amethi: Is Congress’ decision a ‘masterstroke’ or ‘catastrophe’?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

The Congress finally made public its decision for the two key Lok Sabha constituencies — Amethi and Rae Bareli — and that too just before the process of nomination filing ended today. The grand old party fielded former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, a constituency vacated by mother Sonia Gandhi, and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, who looked after party affairs in Amethi and Rae Bareli in Gandhi’s absence.

Now the big question — is the decision a “masterstroke” as many in the Congress would like to believe or a virtual “catastrophe” as leaders of the rival BJP claim it to be. For many BJP supporters, the Congress today “virtually delivered the two prestigious constituencies on a platter to the saffron party”.

The BJP strategy

The BJP strategy is quite clear, to take on the Congress using today’s decisions. The saffron party is hoping to pull off a major upset in Rae Bareli like Union Minister Smriti Irani had in Amethi against Rahul in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sources say BJP has asked all its MLAs in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency to pitch for the party candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also campaign in the region. The party will also tell people in Rae Bareli to vote for a local candidate like BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh “who will always be available as an MP”, say sources.

In Rae Bareli, BJP is telling voters that there is no point voting for Rahul Gandhi “as he will leave the seat and retain Wayanad if he wins both”. The Congress scion is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. In Amethi, BJP is telling voters that Rahul “deserted Amethi in fear of losing” to Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”. In the 2019, Smriti defeated Rahul with a margin of more than 55,000 votes.

“Daro mat, bhago mat”

BJP is already making the most of the situation with saffron leaders taking on Rahul Gandhi and BJP on the account. PM Modi also attacked the Congress over fielding Rahul from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi, telling him to not be scared of the electoral contest. Using the ‘shehzada’ jibe, PM Modi said he had predicted that Rahul was going to lose Wayanad and as soon as polling was over there he would start looking for another seat.

“I had already said that ‘shehzada’ was going to lose in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone ‘daro mat’. I also tell them today ‘daro mat, bhago mat’,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at a rally in West Bengal.

Smriti Irani too attacked the Gandhi family saying that people of Amethi had made their decision in 2019 as Rahul “was missing from the constituency for 15 years and there was no development”.

“In Rae Bareli also, the Gandhi family did not serve. The people there know that the people of Amethi had sidelined them,” she was quoted as saying.

As per observers, the Congress is hoping that if Rahul wins, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can step in his place in Rae Bareli.

The party also faced criticism from some independent observers, who say that the delay has shown “indecision and confusion” in the party. “The last minute decision shows that Rahul was reluctant to contest,” they added.

The Congress strategy

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from a constituency his mother won five times since 2004 until she moved to the Rajya Sabha this year. Rae Bareli has largely been a family borough since 1952.

“Rahul was advised to contest from Rae Bareli and capitalise on its association with the Gandhi family. Priyanka was being considered for Amethi against Smriti Irani but she opted out to participate in campaigning.

“Rae Bareli is our safest bet and the significance of Rahul contesting there will be felt in not just adjoining constituencies but the entire Uttar Pradesh. The decision will enthuse the cadres. In Amethi, the party needed someone who was aware of the nitty-gritties of the region, the reason why Kishori Lal Sharma who managed Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for the Gandhis for decades was selected,” as per party leaders.

