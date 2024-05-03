 Rae Bareli and Amethi: Is Congress’ decision a ‘masterstroke’ or ‘catastrophe’? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Rae Bareli and Amethi: Is Congress’ decision a ‘masterstroke’ or ‘catastrophe’?
EXPLAINER

Rae Bareli and Amethi: Is Congress’ decision a ‘masterstroke’ or ‘catastrophe’?

PM Modi attacked the Congress over fielding Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi, telling him not to be scared of the electoral contest

Rae Bareli and Amethi: Is Congress’ decision a ‘masterstroke’ or ‘catastrophe’?

Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 3

The Congress finally made public its decision for the two key Lok Sabha constituencies — Amethi and Rae Bareli — and that too just before the process of nomination filing ended today. The grand old party fielded former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, a constituency vacated by mother Sonia Gandhi, and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, who looked after party affairs in Amethi and Rae Bareli in Gandhi’s absence.

Now the big question — is the decision a “masterstroke” as many in the Congress would like to believe or a virtual “catastrophe” as leaders of the rival BJP claim it to be. For many BJP supporters, the Congress today “virtually delivered the two prestigious constituencies on a platter to the saffron party”.

The BJP strategy

The BJP strategy is quite clear, to take on the Congress using today’s decisions. The saffron party is hoping to pull off a major upset in Rae Bareli like Union Minister Smriti Irani had in Amethi against Rahul in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sources say BJP has asked all its MLAs in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency to pitch for the party candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also campaign in the region. The party will also tell people in Rae Bareli to vote for a local candidate like BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh “who will always be available as an MP”, say sources.

In Rae Bareli, BJP is telling voters that there is no point voting for Rahul Gandhi “as he will leave the seat and retain Wayanad if he wins both”. The Congress scion is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. In Amethi, BJP is telling voters that Rahul “deserted Amethi in fear of losing” to Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”. In the 2019, Smriti defeated Rahul with a margin of more than 55,000 votes.

“Daro mat, bhago mat”

BJP is already making the most of the situation with saffron leaders taking on Rahul Gandhi and BJP on the account. PM Modi also attacked the Congress over fielding Rahul from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi, telling him to not be scared of the electoral contest. Using the ‘shehzada’ jibe, PM Modi said he had predicted that Rahul was going to lose Wayanad and as soon as polling was over there he would start looking for another seat.

“I had already said that ‘shehzada’ was going to lose in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone ‘daro mat’. I also tell them today ‘daro mat, bhago mat’,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at a rally in West Bengal.

Smriti Irani too attacked the Gandhi family saying that people of Amethi had made their decision in 2019 as Rahul “was missing from the constituency for 15 years and there was no development”.

“In Rae Bareli also, the Gandhi family did not serve. The people there know that the people of Amethi had sidelined them,” she was quoted as saying.

As per observers, the Congress is hoping that if Rahul wins, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can step in his place in Rae Bareli.

The party also faced criticism from some independent observers, who say that the delay has shown “indecision and confusion” in the party. “The last minute decision shows that Rahul was reluctant to contest,” they added.

The Congress strategy

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from a constituency his mother won five times since 2004 until she moved to the Rajya Sabha this year. Rae Bareli has largely been a family borough since 1952.

“Rahul was advised to contest from Rae Bareli and capitalise on its association with the Gandhi family. Priyanka was being considered for Amethi against Smriti Irani but she opted out to participate in campaigning.

“Rae Bareli is our safest bet and the significance of Rahul contesting there will be felt in not just adjoining constituencies but the entire Uttar Pradesh. The decision will enthuse the cadres. In Amethi, the party needed someone who was aware of the nitty-gritties of the region, the reason why Kishori Lal Sharma who managed Amethi and Rae Bareli seats for the Gandhis for decades was selected,” as per party leaders.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

5
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

6
Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

7
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

8
Punjab

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer issues warnings to AAP, SAD for poll code violations

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7

Indian couple, grandchild among 4 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Canada

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results likely to be announced after May 20: Board officials

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results likely to be announced after May 20: Board officials

The clarification comes amid speculation about announcement ...

Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to revoke the diplomatic passport...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4 kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Election seizures cross ~26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat