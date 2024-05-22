 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee compromising national security for sake of vote bank politics: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

He addresses a mega rally at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting at Ghatal for the Lok Sabha elections in Paschim Medinipur district on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Kanthi (West Bengal), May 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote bank politics and “committing a sin” by allowing the infiltrators to change the demography of the state.

Addressing a mega rally at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, Shah said the TMC will “disintegrate” and there will be a “farewell of Banerjee government in Bengal” after BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

“Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of Bengal is changing and it is impacting not only this state but also the entire country. Banerjee is committing a sin by helping to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote bank politics,” he said.

Alleging that “infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC”, Shah said Banerjee is opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to appease her vote bank.

“‘TMC ko Ghuspetiyo sey pyar aur CAA pe vaar’ (TMC has a love for infiltrators and attack the CAA). The infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC,” he said.

Shah criticised Banerjee’s recent comments against certain monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha that they were working as per instructions of the BJP, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to appease the TMC’s vote bank.

“Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, but she is not aware that had Bharat Sevashram Sangha not been there then Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is attacking the monks and saints just to appease her vote bank,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Banerjee had claimed, “Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi.”  

Hitting out at opposition INDIA bloc, Shah said that after five phases of polling the “INDI alliance has been wiped out across the country.”     

“Voting for the five phases has been completed. In these five phases of elections, Modi ji has crossed 310 seats. Mamata Didi’s INDI Alliance has been wiped out. This time in Bengal too, BJP will get 30 seats,” he said.

The BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls has bagged 18 of the 42 seats and this time has set the target of winning 30 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

“As soon as BJP gets 30 seats in Bengal, TMC will disintegrate and there will be a farewell of Mamata Banerjee government,” he said.

Shah said political violence has “killed democracy in Bengal”.

“Panchayat elections were held here, in which more than 200 people were killed. But I want to tell you that this time you should not be afraid, because in the five phases of elections, TMC goons could not harm anyone. And we will teach these goons a lesson this time,” he said.

Referring to the raid on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s residence on Tuesday night, Shah said, “The more the TMC tortures Suvendu Adhikari, the more BJP will give him prominence.”

Shah said the TMC has turned its slogan of “Maa Mati Manush” into “Mullah, Madrasa, and Mafia” due to appeasement politics.

Referring to politics of appeasement by the TMC in Bengal, Shah said invitations for the consecration ceremony were sent to both Mamata Didi and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee), but they chose not to attend it, “as they are afraid that infiltrators, who are TMC’s vote bank, might get offended.”    

Hitting out at the TMC on the issue of graft, Shah said only the BJP can end the TMC’s “rule of corruption” in West Bengal.

“A sum of Rs 51 crore was recovered from the minister, who was responsible for giving jobs to the poor,” Shah said, referring to Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the school jobs scam.

