Britain faces its past as slave trader: Where does India fit into this colonial reckoning

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which continues until this coming Thursday in Antigua and Barbuda, Britain's colonial past is once again at the centre of an international debate.

Caribbean governments and campaigners have long demanded that Britain acknowledge its responsibility for the transatlantic slave trade, including through a formal apology and reparatory justice.

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state.

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In a recently published article, Burnham expressed his “sorrow and regret” for the suffering inflicted on millions of enslaved Africans. He proposed structured dialogue with affected countries and campaign groups but ruled out financial reparations, suggesting instead initiatives to restructure the debts of poorer Commonwealth nations.

“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process, and I am open to them,” he wrote.

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The Caribbean's demand for recognition and historical justice is rooted in an appalling history. But as Commonwealth countries discuss Britain's imperial inheritance, another question deserves to be asked: where does India fit into this reckoning?

India was subjected to nearly two centuries of British expansion and colonial rule, characterised by coercion, racial discrimination, economic exploitation, violence and the removal of cultural property. These experiences deserve to be acknowledged in their own right.

My own research into the events surrounding the Quit India movement of 1942, including interviews with families in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has brought to light episodes that rarely feature in conventional histories.

One of the most disturbing findings concerns the continued existence of racially segregated military brothels, known as chaklas, which served British troops during the Second World War. Interviews with local families indicate that these establishments were still flourishing in 1942.

These oral-history accounts reveal a dimension of colonial rule unlikely to feature in official British statements about military administration. They also raise questions about the treatment of Indian women and girls under a racial hierarchy in which the needs of the colonial army took precedence over the rights and dignity of local communities.

The history of the chaklas dates back to the nineteenth century. In British military cantonments, brothels were maintained to provide sexual services to soldiers while regulating prostitution and attempting to control venereal disease.

An official inquiry commissioned by the Secretary of State for India in 1893 recorded the methods used to procure women. Historian Sameera Chauhan, in research published in Gender & History in July 2026, describes instructions requiring a regimental police official, accompanied by two policemen, to visit villages and find between twelve and fifteen girls aged fourteen and above.

They were instructed to select the “best-looking” girls. The girls were then issued tickets and placed with the keeper or matron of a brothel.

The 1899 investigation, The Queen's Daughters in India, by Elizabeth W. Andrew and Katharine C. Bushnell, also recorded accounts of girls, including children, being brought into these establishments.

The official position was challenged in the House of Commons in October 1918. Colonel Wedgwood asked the Secretary of State for India, Edwin Montagu, whether tolerated brothels for the British Army continued to exist in India and Burma. Montagu replied that the law did not admit of “tolerated brothels” and that there was no official control or protection over prostitutes in any Indian station or cantonment.

However, the official denial of a formally tolerated system did not mean that racially segregated prostitution had disappeared. Interviews with families in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar suggest that the chaklas continued to flourish during the Second World War, exposing a gap between official pronouncements and the experiences remembered by local communities.

Another source of evidence comes from a British official himself. Robert Howard Niblett, a British magistrate, recorded events during the Quit India uprising in his rarely available diary, subsequently published posthumously in 1957 as The Congress Rebellion in Azamgarh, August–September, 1942.

In a chapter entitled “The Retribution”, Niblett describes eighteen men who were found near the railway line towards Pipridh. “There was nothing incriminating about them,” he writes. Two were aged 50 and 60, while another was a 16-year-old boy.

The unnamed magistrate sentenced all eighteen to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and thirty stripes. The youth received two years' imprisonment and fifteen stripes. Niblett records that the magistrate “proceeded immediately to inflict the sentence of whipping in the market place”.

The Sessions Judge subsequently acquitted all the accused and, Niblett adds, “quite rightly, commented strongly” on the magistrate's conduct. Niblett deliberately withholds the names of the judicial officers.

He also records a military expedition that “visited sixteen villages and set fire to no less than 34 houses”. The small village of Qutabpur suffered particularly badly, with ten houses destroyed.

In another chapter, entitled “The Police Pogrom”, Niblett records action taken against another district. His words are particularly revealing:

“There is no need for such harsh and irritating action, which will further alienate the people from us,” he writes. “Let us make arrests and punish people severely. Let us levy collective fines and keep up a show of force. But also let us stop at official loot and arson and other forms of barbarity.”

Niblett was not advocating an end to British rule. He accepted arrests, severe punishment, collective fines and a show of force. However, he was prepared to condemn official plunder, arson and other abuses. His account is valuable because it documents criticism of colonial conduct from within the British administrative system itself.

The wider research forms part of a personal investigation into colonial violence and exploitation in India, including a project on the 1942 uprising in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar entitled Maut Ki Sarak — Road of Death. It draws on British and Indian archival material, contemporary reports and accounts, as well as interviews with families whose memories have preserved incidents that rarely appear in the official record.

Niblett's diary is particularly valuable because it takes us beyond general descriptions of repression. It identifies specific villages, records the number of houses destroyed, gives the ages of men sentenced and details the punishments imposed. The oral testimony about the chaklas adds another dimension to the same year: the experiences of women and families living under the military and racial hierarchy of the Raj.

The question of historical accountability extends beyond violence and exploitation to the ownership of India's cultural inheritance.

The British Museum continues to hold 121 sculptures from the great Buddhist stupa at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. These were received in London in 1880 following successive episodes of colonial-era excavation and removal.

Historian Jennifer Howes, in research published this year, has challenged the familiar narrative that the sculptures were simply rescued from destruction, examining how earlier episodes of removal and the subsequent dispersal of the sculptures have been overlooked.

The Museum's own inventory of human remains, published in August 2010, lists 21 fragments of human bone, including skull fragments, and eleven human teeth from Wurreegaon; twelve human teeth from the Nilgiri Hills; and fragments of bone and teeth from Buddhist reliquaries at Bhojpur and Sanchi. It also records an object from Yungya in Assam explicitly described as a “trophy skull”, collected by Mills before 1926.

From the Andaman Islands, the inventory lists a memorial to the deceased, carried by relatives and made from a human skull, tentatively identified as female.

In 2014, the British Museum disclosed that it held approximately 6,000 human remains. Its 2025 policy defines human remains as including not only bones and teeth but also organs, skin, human hair and nails.

The question of cultural restitution is therefore not confined to sculptures, manuscripts or religious objects. It also concerns the retention of human remains and the right of communities to determine how the remains of their ancestors should be treated.

These questions deserve to be part of the Commonwealth's wider debate about Britain's historical responsibilities. Acknowledging the suffering caused by the slave trade should not be regarded as an invitation to rank one nation's historical experience against another's. Nor should India's colonial history be overlooked simply because the immediate demands at CHOGM are being led by Caribbean countries.

The different histories of the Commonwealth require different forms of acknowledgement and, where appropriate, restitution. India's experience should be examined on its own terms, drawing on documentary records, historical scholarship and the memories of communities that lived through colonial rule.

Burnham has said he is prepared to listen to calls for a formal apology for slavery. As Commonwealth leaders gather, Britain should also be prepared to listen to voices from India, including those of families whose accounts of 1942 have survived outside the official record.

The archives have preserved some of the story. The families have preserved the rest. Both belong in the history of the Commonwealth.