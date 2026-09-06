DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / London Letter / British official who ordered seven killings, then backed Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

British official who ordered seven killings, then backed Indira Gandhi’s Emergency

#LondonLetter: Archer built a career as a curator of Indian art, received honours from Indian institutions and ultimately became a welcome guest of the Prime Minister

article_Author
Shyam Bhatia
London, Updated At : 07:52 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. File Photo
Advertisement

A British official responsible for the killing of seven young Indian protesters during the Quit India movement in 1942 later became an enthusiastic defender of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency — urging her to continue emergency rule “if not indefinitely”.

Three months later, WG (Bill) Archer, then District Magistrate of Patna, and his wife were invited to tea at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Advertisement

The evidence comes from two documents preserved in Archer’s papers: a letter he wrote to Gandhi on December 11, 1975, and an official letter dated March 1, 1976, recording the Prime Minister’s invitation to tea at 1 Safdarjung Road.

Advertisement

Together, the documents provide an extraordinary link between two very different episodes in India’s modern history: the violent suppression of the Quit India movement and the Emergency imposed 33 years later.

They also raise a troubling question: what happened to the British official responsible for the deaths of seven young Indians after independence?

Advertisement

There was no apology or compensation for the families. Nor does there appear to have been any public reckoning with Archer’s role in their deaths.

Instead, Archer built a career as a curator of Indian art, received honours from Indian institutions and ultimately became a welcome guest of the Prime Minister.

Archer was District Magistrate of Patna in August 1942, when the Quit India movement was sweeping Bihar.

On August 11, protesters marched towards the Patna Secretariat, determined to raise the Indian flag over the building.

When local police refused to fire on the demonstrators, Gurkha troops were brought in.

Seven young men were killed. Six were schoolboys.

They were Umakant Prasad Sinha, Ramanand Singh, Satish Prasad Jha, Jagatpati Kumar, Devipada Choudhary, Rajendra Singh and Ramgovind Singh.

Archer was the British magistrate in charge. The firing took place on his orders.

The killings became one of the most horrific episodes of the Quit India movement in Bihar.

Today, the seven are commemorated in Patna by the Martyrs’ Memorial, where bronze figures still stand carrying the flag.

But what happened to Archer after independence?

He returned to the UK in 1949 and became Keeper of the Indian Section at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Indira Gandhi herself backed his nomination for one of two honorary degrees from Indian universities.

It was an extraordinary post-Independence rehabilitation for a former colonial official whose tenure in Patna had ended with the deaths of seven young Indians.

He presented himself as a man who understood India and its culture, and that is how he described himself in the letter he wrote to Gandhi during the 1975 Emergency.

On December 11, 1975, Archer wrote to the Prime Minister from his home at 18 Provost Road, London NW3.

He said she must have been “bitterly aggrieved” that many supposed British “friends of India” had failed to understand or approve her decision to declare the Emergency.

Archer commented that her “bold action” was the only possible one and said he admired and applauded her courage in dealing with those he regarded as enemies of India.

He also described himself as someone who had “loved, known and served India”.

Then he urged Gandhi to go further.

“May I urge you to continue for some years if not indefinitely — your present course of action…”

He said he was convinced that without “the strongest and firmest control from the Centre”, “traitors” would again surface and threaten India’s welfare and independence.

It is difficult to read those words without remembering what Archer’s “service” to India had meant in 1942.

The seven young Indians killed in Patna were demanding precisely the political freedom that the British Raj was denying them.

Thirty-three years later, their former colonial magistrate was advising the Prime Minister of independent India to maintain emergency rule indefinitely.

The story becomes still more extraordinary.

On March 1, 1976, S. K. Sarkar of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations wrote:

“Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has graciously invited Dr and Mrs Archer to tea on 14 March 1976 at 5.30 pm at the Prime Minister’s residence, 1 Safdar jung Road, New Delhi.”

The invitation is significant for another reason.

It refers to him simply as “Dr Archer” — the title he had adopted after receiving an honorary doctorate from an Indian university.

Fourteen days later, Archer and his wife went to tea with Mrs Gandhi at her official residence.

So, within three months of writing to the Prime Minister urging her to continue the Emergency “if not indefinitely”, Archer was being received socially by her at home.

The seven boys he ordered killed were denied the opportunity to grow old, marry, have children or establish careers. Their families lost sons.

Archer died in 1979.

His papers remain in the British Library, including the extraordinary letter in which he advised India’s Prime Minister to retain the “strongest and firmest control from the Centre”.

The seven young Indians died carrying the Indian flag.

Their story tells us something about colonial violence, post-Independence memory and the extraordinary ways in which some figures of the Raj were subsequently embraced by the country they had once governed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts