British opinion-makers slam Trump remarks on non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan

British opinion-makers, from Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Prince Harry, have lashed out at former US President Donald Trump after remarks suggesting that British and other NATO troops did not serve on the front lines in Afghanistan, triggering an unusually sharp backlash across UK politics and public life.

Starmer described Trump’s claim as “insulting and frankly appalling”, pointing to the hundreds of British soldiers killed and the many thousands who fought alongside US forces in Helmand and other combat zones after NATO invoked Article 5 following the September 11 attacks. Senior politicians across parties echoed the rebuke, rejecting what they called a false and dismissive account of Britain’s role in the war.

Prince Harry, who served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, also entered the debate, using his standing as a veteran to stress that allied service and sacrifice should not be trivialised. While no longer a working royal, Harry remains one of Britain’s most recognisable public voices on military service and veterans’ issues, and his intervention added emotional weight to the backlash.

The Afghanistan remarks did not land in isolation. They came amid a series of abrasive comments by Trump during and after appearances linked to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which European officials say form part of a broader pattern of confrontational rhetoric towards allies.

During that period, Trump openly mocked Switzerland, implying that it — and Europe more broadly — would not “exist” in its present form without US military power, a comment widely interpreted as a crude invocation of the Second World War and US wartime primacy. He also derided Emmanuel Macron, mimicking his accent in public remarks, behaviour French officials privately described as juvenile and disrespectful rather than humorous.

Taken together, the comments have reinforced a perception in European capitals that Trump’s rhetoric towards allies has hardened from blunt transactionalism into something closer to open disparagement.

For Britain, the Afghanistan comments struck a particularly sensitive nerve because of the long-vaunted “special relationship” with the United States — a partnership rooted not only in shared language and history but in unusually deep military and intelligence integration.

The UK is Washington’s closest intelligence partner through the Five Eyes alliance, operates jointly with US forces across multiple theatres, and has historically aligned itself more closely with American strategic priorities than most European allies. In that context, British officials see public downgrading of UK combat service as not merely inaccurate but as a breach of the implicit respect that underpins the alliance.

There is also a longer-running undercurrent of unease in Britain about perceived asymmetries in the relationship. American citizens often find it easier to live and work in Britain than Britons do in the United States, while US professionals in sectors such as finance, technology and media frequently command higher salaries in London than their British counterparts. These are not formal privileges, but they contribute to a popular sense that the relationship operates more smoothly in one direction than the other.

That perception has been reinforced by past flashpoints, most notably the case of British teenager Harry Dunn, who was killed in 2019 by a car driven by the wife of a US intelligence officer at RAF Croughton. The driver returned to the United States claiming diplomatic immunity and did not face a UK trial, an episode that became emblematic for many Britons of American exceptionalism operating on British soil.

British officials stress that none of this amounts to a rejection of the US alliance. NATO, intelligence sharing and defence cooperation remain pillars of British foreign policy. But the ferocity of the reaction — from the prime minister down to veterans and bereaved families — underlines how deeply Trump’s remarks cut.

What London is signalling is less about diplomacy than dignity: that partnership requires not only power but recognition; and that shared wars cannot be retrospectively rewritten without political cost.