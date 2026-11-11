From homes to House of Lords: How Hindu traditions found a place in Britain’s public life

When the Hanuman Chalisa was recited at a Diwali gathering in the House of Lords this week, it was more than a religious observance in an historic parliamentary building. It was another illustration of how Hindu traditions, once largely confined to homes, temples and community halls, have become an increasingly familiar feature of Britain’s public life.

The November 9 gathering in the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace at the Palace of Westminster brought together politicians, community representatives and members of Britain’s Indian-origin population. Accompanied by tabla and harmonium, the recitation of the 40-verse devotional hymn to Hanuman provided a distinctly Indian religious dimension to the celebration.

But the story is considerably bigger than one parliamentary event.

Over the past two decades, Diwali in particular has undergone a remarkable transformation in Britain. It is no longer simply a festival celebrated by Hindu families and their communities. It has become part of the country’s civic calendar, marked by politicians, mayors, public institutions and increasingly by people with no direct connection to India.

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The change has been visible at the very centre of British government.

In October 2016, Theresa May hosted a Downing Street Diwali reception attended by more than 150 representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities. Her message was that the festival had an appeal extending well beyond its religious origins.

Rishi Sunak subsequently brought an additional dimension to the celebrations when he became Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister in October 2022.

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During his premiership, Diwali acquired an especially visible presence at No 10. Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted celebrations there, lighting traditional diyas and welcoming members of the Hindu community.

In his official Diwali message in November 2023, Sunak described himself as Britain’s first British Asian Prime Minister and a devout Hindu, linking his personal faith to the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity.

His premiership also exposed the importance of understanding the traditions being celebrated. In 2024, Downing Street apologised after meat and alcohol were served at its Diwali reception, prompting criticism from some Hindu guests.

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The episode was a reminder that public recognition of a community’s festivals requires more than ceremonial invitations. It requires an understanding of the religious and cultural sensitivities involved.

The expansion of Diwali into public life has not been confined to Westminster.

In London, Trafalgar Square has become one of the principal venues for public Diwali celebrations. Organised with the support of the Mayor of London, the annual event brings together Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities through music, dance, food and the traditional lighting of lamps.

Thousands of Londoners and visitors attend, many of them from backgrounds that have little connection with the Indian subcontinent.

In Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham has also made engagement with the Hindu community an important part of his mayoral activities. He has attended Diwali celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Ashton-under-Lyne, where he has acknowledged the community’s contribution to the region.

Manchester’s city-centre Diwali Mela has similarly brought Indian culture into the public spaces of the city, with processions, performances and markets attracting a wider audience.

These developments suggest that the growing prominence of Hindu celebrations is not the achievement of one political party or one individual. It reflects decades of community organisation, migration, economic contribution and the increasing confidence of British Indians in asserting their cultural identity.

The presence of Hindu festivals in public institutions also raises a wider question about the changing meaning of Britishness.

For generations, immigrants from India and elsewhere in the Commonwealth were often expected to adapt quietly to their adopted country. Their festivals and religious practices were largely maintained within their own communities.

That relationship has changed. The descendants of those migrants are now parliamentarians, ministers, councillors, doctors, business leaders and public servants. Their cultural traditions are increasingly recognised as part of Britain’s own national story.

There is, of course, a distinction between celebrating a community’s contribution and assuming that all questions of discrimination or belonging have been resolved. Public festivities cannot, by themselves, eliminate prejudice or guarantee equal representation.

But they do demonstrate a shift in the country’s cultural landscape.

The Hanuman Chalisa at the House of Lords is therefore best understood not as an isolated religious novelty, but as part of a much longer journey: from the private celebration of Indian traditions to their increasingly confident presence in the institutions and public spaces of modern Britain.

For Britain’s Hindu community, that journey has been a long one. For the country as a whole, it is another indication of how profoundly its national identity has changed.