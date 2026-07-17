HAL, Tejas and defence exports: How India is making its mark at Farnborough Airshow 2026

India is using next week's Farnborough International Airshow in Britain to showcase its transformation from one of the world's largest defence importers into an emerging manufacturer and exporter of aerospace and defence technology.

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Leading that effort will be Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is heading the India Pavilion at the world's premier aerospace exhibition. The state-owned aerospace giant will use the five-day event to promote indigenous aircraft, helicopters and advanced aerospace systems while seeking new international partnerships with some of the world's leading defence companies.

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The timing could hardly be more significant.

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Weeks after Britain and India concluded their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, Farnborough will host a dedicated UK–India Aerospace & Defence Trade and Networking Event, bringing together senior government officials, defence manufacturers, trade bodies and technology companies to explore new opportunities for co-development, co-production and supply-chain integration under the UK–India 2030 Defence Industrial Roadmap.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is also leading an Indian Defence, Aerospace and Space Business Mission to the exhibition. According to FICCI, the delegation aims to promote Indian defence exports, develop technology partnerships and identify new business opportunities with global aerospace companies while strengthening India's position within international supply chains.

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The figures illustrate the scale of India's ambitions.

According to Indian defence officials, annual defence exports are now estimated at between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore (roughly £2–2.4 billion), with a long-term objective of increasing exports to around Rs 50,000 crore (about £4 billion).

One senior Indian naval officer described the Navy as one of the country's major defence success stories, noting that recent orders for Nilgiri-class frigates, hydrographic survey vessels and anti-submarine shallow-water craft are all being built in Indian shipyards — a reflection of the country's growing indigenous manufacturing capability.

HAL's presence at Farnborough reflects that wider transformation.

As the nodal agency for the India Pavilion, the company will represent India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem alongside other Indian defence organisations and industry partners. Its stand will feature scale models of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter, the Rudra Advanced Light Helicopter, the Dhruv NG helicopter and the Light Utility Helicopter, together with digital presentations showcasing indigenous aerospace programmes.

"We are showcasing Indian expertise and our willingness to collaborate on co-development," said Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL. "We aim to play a key role in addressing critical supply-chain challenges while advancing India's defence export ambitions and strengthening the country's position as a trusted global defence manufacturing hub."

HAL is also seeking to deepen cooperation with international aerospace companies including GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Safran, Eaton Aerospace, Martin-Baker and MBDA in areas ranging from aero engines and avionics to aircraft systems, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and advanced manufacturing.

India's presence at Farnborough extends well beyond HAL.

The India Pavilion and business delegations organised through FICCI and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) are expected to showcase capabilities across aerospace manufacturing, defence electronics, radar systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence, digital engineering and advanced supply-chain technologies. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services are highlighting artificial intelligence, digital engineering and smart manufacturing as the next frontier of aerospace competitiveness.

That reflects a broader change in the character of the Farnborough International Airshow itself.

For much of its history, the biennial exhibition was known primarily for spectacular flying displays and multi-billion-dollar aircraft orders. While those remain central attractions, Farnborough has increasingly evolved into a strategic forum where governments, defence companies and technology leaders negotiate industrial partnerships, discuss emerging security threats and shape the future of aerospace.

This year's exhibition takes place against the backdrop of Russia's continuing war in Ukraine, renewed instability in the Middle East, strategic rivalry between the United States and China, growing tensions across the Indo-Pacific and the accelerating race to harness artificial intelligence.

Governments are no longer investing simply in aircraft. They are investing in deterrence, industrial resilience and technological advantage.

Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, digital engineering and resilient supply chains are expected to dominate discussions throughout the week. The programme also includes a new Space Zone, highlighting growing international interest in satellite technologies, launch services and commercial space applications—areas in which India is increasingly seeking a larger global role.

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the effectiveness of relatively inexpensive drones against vastly more expensive military equipment, reinforcing the importance of autonomous systems, electronic warfare and rapid manufacturing. At the same time, recent geopolitical tensions have exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains, creating new opportunities for countries able to provide reliable, high-quality industrial capacity.

For India, Farnborough represents more than another international trade exhibition.

It is an opportunity to demonstrate that the country is no longer content simply to import sophisticated defence equipment. Instead, it is seeking recognition as a trusted partner in the design, manufacture, maintenance and export of advanced aerospace and defence technologies.

Whether that ambition translates into new contracts, international partnerships and long-term industrial collaboration will be one of the most closely watched stories of this year's Farnborough International Airshow.