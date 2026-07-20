India’s next aerospace challenge: Move from parts supplier to full system designer, says Hical MD

India’s next aerospace challenge is to become a designer of complete aerospace systems rather than simply a supplier of parts, says the head of one of the country’s leading aerospace companies

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That is the assessment of Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Hical Technologies, whose customers include Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran and ISRO.

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Speaking to The Tribune in advance of the Farnborough International Airshow, Jaiveer said India had built a strong manufacturing base backed by internationally recognised certifications, experienced suppliers and long-standing export relationships. The next stage, however, would require Indian companies to move beyond producing components designed elsewhere.

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His comments come as India seeks to expand its aerospace manufacturing sector and strengthen its position in global aircraft supply chains, a strategy that has gained momentum as manufacturers diversify production beyond traditional industrial centres.

“India is meaningfully closer to this goal than is generally acknowledged,” Jaiveer added. “The remaining gap is not manufacturing intent. It is the move from participation in global programmes to stronger ownership of design, development and qualification capability within India.”

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He believes India’s aerospace sector has matured significantly over the past three decades. Companies have invested heavily to obtain internationally recognised AS9100 certification, completed demanding qualification programmes with major aircraft manufacturers and built export businesses supplying some of the world’s biggest aerospace companies.

“What still needs to close is depth, not just breadth,” he said. “Design-led electromechanical capability, where an Indian supplier can contribute to specification and engineering rather than simply produce to a drawing, remains concentrated in a relatively small number of organisations.”

Hical’s own journey reflects that transformation. The company began exporting aerospace products in 1993 and today supplies nearly 600 qualified aerospace part numbers to global manufacturers. It has been recognised as a Gold Supplier by Collins Aerospace for more than a decade while participating in continuous improvement programmes run by Airbus and Collins.

Its partnership with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation, maker of the Rafale fighter aircraft, illustrates how international aerospace relationships are built over many years.

Jaiveer said Dassault selected Hical after assessing not only its engineering capability but also its quality systems, manufacturing processes, traceability, supply-chain planning and record of on-time delivery.

“The distinction lies in what happens when things get difficult,” Jaiveer explained. “An excellent engineering company can design and build sophisticated products. A world-class aerospace supplier does that consistently across multiple programmes simultaneously, under the pressures of full-rate production, without allowing quality or delivery to drift.”

Because aerospace products are safety-critical, every manufacturing process, quality check and engineering decision must meet exceptionally high standards, he added.

“The conversation with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers has changed,” Jaiveer said. “The question is no longer whether Indian suppliers are capable. It is how to integrate qualified Indian manufacturers into programme supply chains for next-generation platforms.”

“Cost may open the door,” he added. “Quality and sustained programme performance is what keeps a supplier in the room.”

India’s opportunities have also been strengthened by changing global supply chains as aerospace manufacturers seek to diversify production and reduce dependence on individual countries. However, Jaiveer cautions against attributing India's progress solely to recent geopolitical developments.

“Hical’s aerospace journey was not driven by a recent geopolitical shift,” he said. “The current geopolitical moment has created greater visibility for Indian aerospace capability, but the foundation that makes Indian manufacturers credible to the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers was built long before these conversations began.”

Technology is also reshaping aerospace manufacturing. Hical is introducing greater automation, digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence to improve scheduling, engineering support, production planning and decision-making. AI is already being used to support design evaluation, material selection and process optimisation, while new manufacturing facilities will incorporate robotics and automated machining.

Even so, Jaiveer believes India still faces significant structural challenges. Lengthy qualification processes remain a major barrier for new suppliers, while companies must continue investing in engineering talent, research and development, specialised materials and internationally approved manufacturing processes.

“The move from component manufacturing to strategic partnership happens when a supplier contributes to engineering rather than simply executing a drawing,” he said.

Looking ahead, Hical plans to expand its design organisation, increase investment in research and development, and build new facilities at Devanahalli and Hosur capable of producing complete aerospace and defence systems rather than individual components.

At Farnborough, the company’s immediate priority is strengthening partnerships with British aerospace and defence companies while expanding its already well-established relationships with European and American manufacturers.

For India, Jaiveer believes the next five years could prove decisive.

If that transition succeeds, India will no longer be viewed simply as a competitive manufacturing base but as a strategic partner in designing, developing and delivering the next generation of global aerospace programmes.