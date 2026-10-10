Trump’s Russian diesel move raises questions over US tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump’s decision to facilitate Russian diesel exports to American and international markets has raised an awkward question for India: why was New Delhi penalised for buying Russian oil when Washington is now prepared to ease restrictions on Russian fuel supplies to meet its own needs?

The question has gained urgency after Trump announced on Friday that Russia would release more than 3,00,000 tonnes of diesel into US and global markets, with further shipments planned. The US Treasury subsequently issued a temporary licence permitting specified transactions involving Russian-origin diesel until April 7, 2027.

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The announcement, as American fuel prices surged ahead of the November midterm elections, represents a striking departure from Washington’s campaign to deprive Moscow of energy revenues that help finance its war against Ukraine.

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For India, the contrast is particularly uncomfortable. In August 2025, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over the country’s purchases of Russian oil. The White House justified the measure as a way of pressuring Moscow by penalising countries that continued to buy its energy.

Announcing the additional tariff, Trump said: “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.”

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The White House subsequently argued that the additional tariff was intended to discourage countries from supporting the Russian economy through oil imports.

In February 2026, however, Trump removed the extra 25 per cent penalty after announcing that India had committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil. An executive order issued by the White House on February 6 said India had “taken significant steps to address the national emergency”. The additional tariff was removed with effect from February 7.

The relief did not end the uncertainty surrounding India’s energy policy. Last month, Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries making significant purchases of Russian oil or natural gas.

Section 113 of the legislation directs the President to increase duties on qualifying countries within 30 days of enactment, while providing for adjustments, exceptions and waivers.

Meanwhile, India has reiterated that it will protect its energy interests. After the passage of the latest US sanctions legislation, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi remained committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and in response to changing market conditions.

It also said the government would take all necessary measures to protect the country's trade and economic interests.

The timing is significant as India–US trade negotiations have themselves reached a difficult stage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on October 5 that the talks had reached a “plateau”, adding that further compromise could become “very, very difficult” for both sides.

Against this background, Trump’s diesel announcement raises an obvious question: if buying Russian oil is objectionable because it provides Moscow with the revenue while the war continues, why should the US facilitate Russian diesel exports when its own consumers face rising fuel costs?

The two arrangements are not identical. India bought Russian crude for its energy needs, while the American announcement concerns diesel supplies and a temporary relaxation of restrictions. The licence also does not establish that every shipment announced by Trump has been delivered, or that the entire promised quantities will reach American ports.

Nevertheless, the contradiction remains. Washington has treated India’s purchases of Russian energy as a reason for punitive tariffs, while now allowing Russian-origin diesel to enter the market in response to American economic pressures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the American decision. “Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” he said, according to news agency reports.

His criticism reflects the concern that renewed energy revenues could help Moscow sustain its military campaign. The American administration, by contrast, has presented the arrangement as a way to ease the pressure on fuel supplies and prices.

There is a practical question, too, over how much relief the deal can deliver. The initial shipment announced by Trump amounts to only a fraction of US diesel consumption, while transportation across the Atlantic will take time. Analysts have also questioned whether Russia can fulfil its promises quickly, given damage to its refining industry and restrictions on exports.

The immediate effect on American fuel prices could therefore be limited, even as the political implications are considerable. Trump can present himself as acting to lower costs for consumers, while Moscow gains an opportunity to sell fuel in international markets.

For India, the wider lesson is that energy security and foreign policy are increasingly inseparable from trade negotiations. New Delhi has been expected to accept economic costs in support of Washington’s effort to isolate Russia, even as US remains prepared to adjust its own restrictions when domestic pressures mount.

This does not mean the two countries must make identical energy choices. The US has responsibilities towards its consumers, just as India must protect the interests of its population. The issue, rather, is the consistency with which Washington applies the principle it used to justify punishing India.

Are sanctions intended to constrain Russia’s ability to finance its war, or are they instruments of pressure that can be relaxed when the economic and political costs become inconvenient?

For New Delhi, the answer matters. A durable trade relationship with Washington cannot rest solely on the expectation that India will make concessions whenever American priorities demand them. It must also recognise India’s legitimate interest in securing affordable energy and retaining the freedom to make its own economic decisions.