UK immigration: Indian students, doctors and IT professionals reshape migration trends

As the British Government retreats from controversial proposals making overseas care workers wait 15 years for permanent settlement, new figures reveal that Indian nationals have become the largest single group of migrants arriving in the UK, with their profile increasingly reflecting Britain’s demand for students and skilled professionals.

According to the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, approximately one million Indian nationals arrived in Britain between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 24 per cent of all non-EU arrivals and 18 per cent of arrivals of all nationalities.

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But the composition of migration is changing. While the recruitment of Indian and other overseas care workers surged following the opening of the Health and Care visa route in 2022, students, doctors and information technology professionals are now increasingly prominent among those coming to Britain.

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The changing pattern raises questions not only about Britain’s dependence on overseas talent but also about whether its increasingly restrictive immigration rules will persuade skilled migrants to build their futures in the country.

The growing importance of Indian students is particularly striking. According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency, 94,955 Indian students entered British universities in the 2024/25 academic year, making India the largest overseas source of university entrants for the third consecutive year, narrowly ahead of China, with 93,585.

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The latest Home Office figures show that 82,523 study visas were granted to Indian nationals in the year ending June 2026, representing 23 per cent of all sponsored study visas issued to main applicants. China remained marginally ahead with 86,368.

The figures measure different things: university entrants in one academic year and visas granted during a separate 12-month period. Nevertheless, they demonstrate the scale of India’s contribution to Britain’s international student population.

Postgraduate education is an important part of this relationship. Across all nationalities, 62 per cent of sponsored international students came to Britain to study for master’s degrees in the year ending June 2026. Most international students enrolling at British universities in 2024/25 were also studying at postgraduate level, predominantly on taught rather than research courses.

For many young Indians, a British postgraduate qualification represents a substantial family investment, often involving education loans, savings and considerable personal sacrifice. The expectation is that a British degree will provide access to international employment opportunities, with the possibility of remaining in Britain if suitable work can be secured.

However, the transition from university to employment is not guaranteed. Graduates must find qualifying jobs and meet the relevant sponsorship and salary requirements if they wish to move into the Skilled Worker immigration system.

The scale of this ambition is reflected in the number of Indian graduates seeking to remain in Britain after completing their studies. In the year ending June 2026, 64,495 Indian nationals received extensions under the Graduate route, the largest number for any nationality. The route allows eligible international graduates to remain in Britain to work or look for employment after completing their degrees.

The picture is also changing among those arriving specifically for employment.

According to the Migration Observatory, general medical practitioners and programmers and software development professionals overtook care workers as the most common occupations among people arriving on the Skilled Worker route in 2025. More recent Home Office figures for the year ending June 2026 also identify doctors, programmers and finance analysts among the leading occupations receiving sponsored work visas.

Although these occupational figures cover all nationalities, they underline the growing importance of highly skilled employment in Britain’s recruitment system.

The Home Office’s earnings research provides a more specific insight into Indian workers. Its analysis of tax records found that Indian nationals granted Skilled Worker entry visas had median annual earnings of 58,000 British pounds in 2023/24, compared with 32,000 pounds for Indian nationals entering on Health and Care Worker visas.

These are nationality-specific figures covering the respective visa categories, rather than average salaries for all Indians working in Britain. They nevertheless illustrate the considerable difference between the earnings of sponsored Indian professionals and those entering through the health and care route.

Across the wider Skilled Worker population, some of the leading occupations included software developers, management consultants, IT systems specialists and accountants. Median earnings in these occupations ranged from 53,000 pounds to more than 77,000 pounds annually.

The Health and Care visa route had been expanded to include care workers in February 2022, opening up opportunities for thousands of people from India, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and other countries to work in Britain’s social care sector.

In 2023, 348,000 visas were granted under the Health and Care route, including 146,000 main applicants and their dependants. Indians, Nigerians and Zimbabweans together accounted for nearly two-thirds of care workers and senior care workers admitted through the route between 2021 and 2025.

The scale of recruitment subsequently attracted controversy, with reports of exploitation by employers and recruitment agencies. Overseas recruitment of care workers was closed in July 2025.

The consequences of that earlier recruitment boom have now become central to the government’s latest immigration concessions.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced in Parliament on Monday that eligible overseas care workers who entered the relevant visa route before the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper in May 2025 would retain their existing five-year route to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), rather than face a wait of up to 15 years under the original proposals.

To qualify, workers must have complied with their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 annually working in social care.

Mahmood told MPs that approximately 250,000 people, including dependants, had arrived on or switched into the social care visa route between 2022 and 2025.

The government estimates that around a quarter will not qualify for the five-year settlement concession. They will instead be offered a further five-year care visa, allowing them another opportunity to qualify. Importantly, they will not be tied to their previous employer, a provision intended to protect workers caught up in exploitative sponsorship arrangements.

The government says it has already revoked the sponsorship licences of around 1,800 employers accused of exploitation.

The concession follows more than 200,000 responses to the government’s consultation on earned settlement, alongside sustained pressure from trade unions, social care organisations, migrant advocacy groups and Labour MPs.

Professor Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum, welcomed the decision, saying the sector had consistently challenged the original proposals and that ministers had recognised the unfairness of imposing such lengthy waits on overseas workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham also described the reversal as a victory for workers and their families. However, she questioned why some highly paid employees in finance and technology could qualify for settlement in three years while doctors would generally have to wait five.

UNISON general secretary Andrea Egan welcomed the campaigning efforts of migrant workers but argued that the wider settlement reforms should be abandoned.

The concession, however, addresses only one part of a much wider immigration debate affecting Indian nationals.

Under the government’s Earned Settlement arrangements, the normal qualifying period for permanent residence will rise from five to ten years for most migrants. Those earning more than £50,271 annually and certain public service professionals, including doctors, nurses and teachers, will retain a five-year route. The highest earners, with salaries exceeding £125,000, will be able to qualify after three years.

The government estimates that more than 500,000 migrants could face longer waits for settlement. How many Indian nationals will be affected has not been disclosed.

For Indian professionals working in information technology, business services and finance, the changes could mean another five years on temporary visas unless they meet the higher earnings threshold or qualify under an exemption.

The implications extend beyond employment. Migrants who have bought homes, taken on mortgages, brought up children and established careers in Britain may find that the prospect of permanent residence has receded despite having entered the country legally and complied with the conditions under which they were admitted.

There is also a question about how many of the international students and skilled professionals Britain attracts will ultimately choose to remain.

The government’s own research shows that the transition from education to employment is far from automatic. Graduate route extensions fell by 39 per cent across all nationalities in the year ending June 2026, although Indian nationals remained the largest group receiving them. The figures do not establish how many Indian graduates subsequently return home, move elsewhere or secure longer-term employment in Britain.

Nevertheless, the growing importance of the student-to-work route raises questions about Britain’s ability to retain some of the international talent it attracts.

The government’s original proposals had also attracted criticism within Labour itself. Cabinet minister Angela Rayner was among senior Labour figures who questioned the fairness of changing settlement expectations for people who had already built their lives in Britain.

Indian-origin Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan welcomed the care-worker concession but questioned what protection would be available to those trapped by exploitative sponsors or unable to continue working because of their employers’ conduct.

The government argues that permanent settlement should be earned through sustained employment, financial contribution, integration and compliance with the law, rather than granted primarily on the basis of time spent in Britain.

Applicants will also face stricter requirements relating to criminal records, English-language ability, outstanding government debts and National Insurance contributions.

Critics question whether financial earnings provide a fair measure of contribution, particularly when care workers and other essential public service employees may earn considerably less than professionals in the City of London.

Sital Singh Gill, General Secretary of the Indian Workers Association (Great Britain), welcomed the government’s decision but urged ministers to consider the consequences for families already living in Britain.

“The decision to drop the proposed 15-year waiting period is welcome news for care workers who have made an important contribution to Britain,” Gill said.

“Many came here legally, worked hard, paid taxes and National Insurance, and cared for elderly, sick and vulnerable people, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He argued that migrants who had made long-term commitments on the understanding that they could apply for permanent residence after five years needed greater certainty about their future.

For India, the changing pattern of migration to Britain presents a broader question. Students seeking postgraduate qualifications, doctors joining the NHS, software professionals entering the technology sector and care workers supporting an ageing population represent very different strands of the relationship between the two countries.

Britain continues to attract substantial numbers of Indian students and professionals, but its new settlement regime could make the decision to stay considerably more complicated.

The government’s concession has addressed one particularly contentious category of migrants. The larger question is whether Britain can continue attracting the people it needs while making it increasingly difficult for them to regard the country as a permanent home.